Keeper Aaron O'Neill only change on Kildare team to play Dublin

Aaron O'Neill
The Kildare team to take on Dublin in Sunday's vital Allianz Football League, Division 1, Round 4 game, at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, has been named and it shows just the one change from the side that started and lost by one point to Tyrone last Sunday in Omagh. Goalkeeper, Aaron O'Neill, replaces Mark Donnellan, with the rest of the side that started in Omagh last week, retaining their places.
KILDARE v Dublin: Aaron O'Neill; Mick O'Grady cpt, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Tony Archbold, James Murray, Daragh Ryan; Aaron Masterson, Kevin Flynn; Con Kavanagh, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland.
