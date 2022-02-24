Motorsport: Kildare's Alyx Coby wins on her debut in US

Newbridge motor driver, Alyx Coby, has made a sensational start to her motoring career in her first race since moving to the US. Last weekend the popular 17-year-old claimed a double victory on her GT debut weekend at Road Atlanta in Georgia, USA. Alyx was signed up by top US GT team Random Vandals Racing in 2021 to provide an opportunity for her to step up from karting into car racing.

Based out of New Jersey, Random Vandals Racing competes in numerous GT championships across America. Coby drove their Vbrick Systems BMW M2, partnering experienced drivers Jessica Tracy and Mike Kanisczak in the double-header race weekend at the challenging, high-speed 2.540 mi (4.088 km) circuit.

Despite the pressure to get to grips with the car and an unfamiliar circuit, Coby impressed with her pace from the beginning and gelled well with her teammates, helping them qualify in 1st position in their class and 2nd overall, from which the trio would start their race to the top step of the podium.

Paul Sparta, Random Vandals Racing Team Principal and Driver said: “We knew that Alyx had talent, but she performed well beyond expectation, never putting a wheel off and gaining speed to match her co-drivers. Her composure in race conditions showed maturity and aggression. Her fit within the team was fantastic, and we hope to be a part of her future plans, which we expect to be bright.”

Alyx Coby said: “I don’t know what to say, I am still processing it all. It’s my first time in the USA and that experience alone has been a lot to take in. From the moment I got to the circuit, The Random Vandals team have been nothing but supportive and encouraging. I want to thank them all for making me feel so welcome. I got to work with IMSA champion Bryan Sellers and former F1 driver Derek Daly, who helped make me feel so comfortable in the car so quickly and gave me so much confidence.”