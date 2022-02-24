Search

24 Feb 2022

Motorsport: Kildare's Alyx Coby wins on her debut in US

Brilliant start for 17-year-old Newbridge driver

Motorsport: Kildare's Alyx Coby wins on her debut in US

Newbridge driver Alyx Coby

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

24 Feb 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

sport@leinsterleader.ie

Newbridge motor driver, Alyx Coby, has made a sensational start to her motoring career in her first race since moving to the US. Last weekend the popular 17-year-old claimed a double victory on her GT debut  weekend at Road Atlanta in Georgia, USA. Alyx was signed up by top US GT team Random Vandals Racing in 2021 to provide an opportunity for her to step up from karting into car racing. 

Based out of New Jersey, Random Vandals Racing competes in numerous GT championships across America. Coby drove their Vbrick Systems BMW M2, partnering experienced drivers Jessica Tracy and Mike Kanisczak in the double-header race weekend at the challenging, high-speed 2.540 mi (4.088 km) circuit. 

Despite the pressure to get to grips with the car and an unfamiliar circuit, Coby impressed with her pace from the beginning and gelled well with her teammates, helping them qualify in 1st position in their class and 2nd overall, from which the trio would start their race to the top step of the podium. 

Paul Sparta, Random Vandals Racing Team Principal and Driver said: “We knew that Alyx had talent, but she performed well beyond expectation, never putting a wheel off and gaining speed to match her co-drivers. Her composure in race conditions showed maturity and aggression. Her fit within the team was fantastic, and we hope to be a part of her future plans, which we expect to be bright.”
Alyx Coby said: “I don’t know what to say, I am still processing it all. It’s my first time in the USA and that experience alone has been a lot to take in. From the moment I got to the circuit, The Random Vandals team have been nothing but supportive and encouraging. I want to thank them all for making me feel so welcome. I got to work with IMSA champion Bryan Sellers and former F1 driver Derek Daly, who helped make me feel so comfortable in the car so quickly and gave me so much confidence.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media