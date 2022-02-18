Kildare U20 side to take on Laois named

The Kildare football team for the U20 Development League for the John Kerins Cup, tomorrow, Saturday February 19, at the Laois COE, 2 pm throw-in, has been named and reads as follows:
U20: KILDARE v Laois
1 Cian Burke Clane; 2 Tomas Von Engelbrechten Johnstownbridge, 3 Cian Shanahan Clane, 4 Ryan Burke Caragh; 5 Tom Martin Suncroft, 6 Luke Killian Sallins, 7 Adam Conneely Two Mile House; 8 Shane Farrell Kilcock, 9 Brendan Gibbons Kilcock; 10 Aedan Boyle Clogherinkoe, 11 Darragh Swords Caragh, 12 Niall O'Regan Celbridge; 13 Cormac Vizzard Clane, 14 Neil Aherne Naas, 15 Eoin Bagnall Allenwood.
Subs: 16 Cormac Barker Kilcullen; 17 Adam Fanning Clane; 18 Dean O'Donoghue Celbridge; 19 Callum Bolton Sarsfields; 20 Ciaran O'Brien Kilcullen; 21 Harry O'Neill Clane; 22 Daniel Lynam Caragh; 23 Tommy Gill Carbury 24 Aaron Browne Celbridge.
