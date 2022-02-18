Kildare Ladies team named for Longford clash

Kildare manager, Sean Finnegan, and his management, have named their team for Sunday's Lidl National Football League Division 3 game, away to Longford, which throws-in at 2 pm.
Kildare defeated Wexford on their first outing last week, while Longford defeated Wicklow.
KILDARE team reads:
Rowen O'Hara; Claire Nugent, Laoise Lenehan, Gemma Harnett; Mia Doherty, Lara Gilbert, Shauna Kendrick; Aoife Rattigan, Grace Clifford; Niamh Sinnott, Lara Curran, Claire Sullivan; Neasa Dooley, Lia Reilly, Haley McCormack.
Subs: Dervila McGinn, Fiona Troute, Hazel McLoughlin, Aine Caffrey, Lauren Burke, Lauren Murtagh, Mary Hulgraine, Mikaela Burke, Molly Cassidy, Orlaith Sullivan, Rachel Cribben, Roisin Forde, Sarah Munnelly, Serena Dowdall, Sydney Sheridan.
ReplyReply to allForward
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.