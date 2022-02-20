Heartbreak for Kildare

Daniel Flynn, Kildare, gets in his kick against Tyrone in AFL clash in Omagh
Heart break for Kildare in Omagh this afternooon after leading for most of the game fell to a DarrenMcCurry goal in the 57 miute saw the home side take the lead.
Kildare came back to level through Darragh Kirwan point but a brilliant point form Richard Donnelly regained the lead.
Right at the death Dan Flynn had a great chance of a goal but his effoort flew overd and with it the final whistle arrived,, Tyrone winning 2-7 to 0-12.
Kildare began in devastating form attacking Tyrone from the off and while Tyrone opened the scoring it was Kildare who took over and led 0-3 to 0-1 after six minutes. That lead was pushed out to 0-6 to 0-2 by the ninth as the visitors dominated the opening quarter.
It was 0-6 to 0-3 as we approached half time, Tyrone had a goal chance that crashed off the crossbar and from the clearane Kildare added a point through a Mark Donnelln 45.
Tyrone added a point from a similar score before Jimmy Hyland fired over withe goal at his mercy as The Lililes led at the break 0-8 to 0-4.
Scorers: Kildare, Daniel Flynn 0-3, Jimmy Hyland 0-2, Paul Cribbin 0-2, Paddy Woodgate 0-2 (mark), Mark Donnellan 0-2 (45, free), Darragh Kirwan 0-1.
Tyrone, Conn Kilpatrick 1-0, Darren McCurry 1-3 (1 free), Paul Donaghy 0-2 (free), Niall Morgan 0-1 (45), Richard Donnelly 0-1.
KILDARE: Aaron O'Neill; Mick O'Grady cpt, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Tony Archbold, James Murray, Daragh Ryan; Aaron Masterson, Kevin Flynn; Con Kavanagh, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Alex Beirne for Con Kavanagh (49 minutes); Fergal Conway for Paul Cribbin (55 minutes); Darragh Ryan for Ben McCormack (55 minutes); Jack Sargenet for Daragh Ryan (61 minutes);
TYRONE: Niall Morgan; Cormac Monroe, Rory Brennan, Frank Burns; Niall Sudden, Johnny Monroe, Conor Meyler; Padraig Mac an Ultaigh, Conn Kilpatrick; Darragh Canavan, Conor McKenna, Nathan Donnelly; Darren McCurry, Brian Kennedy, Paul Donaghy. Subs: Richard Donnelly for Padraig Mac an Ultaigh (44 minutes); Cathal McShanne for Conor McKenna (53 minutes); Ben McDonnell for Paul Donaghy (55 minutes);
REFEREE: Martin McNally, Monaghan.
