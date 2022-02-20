Search

20 Feb 2022

Heartbreak for Kildare

Kildare fall to late Tyrone rally

Kildare v Tyrone

Daniel Flynn, Kildare, gets in his kick against Tyrone in AFL clash in Omagh

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

20 Feb 2022 6:42 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Heart break for Kildare in Omagh this afternooon after leading for most of the game fell to a DarrenMcCurry goal in the 57 miute saw the home side take the lead.

Kildare came back to level through Darragh Kirwan point but a brilliant point form Richard Donnelly regained the lead.

Right at the death Dan Flynn had a great chance of a goal but his effoort flew overd and with it the final whistle arrived,, Tyrone winning 2-7 to 0-12.

Kildare began in devastating form attacking Tyrone from the off and while Tyrone opened the scoring it was Kildare who took over and led 0-3 to 0-1 after six minutes. That lead was pushed out to 0-6 to 0-2 by the ninth as the visitors dominated the opening quarter.

It was 0-6 to 0-3 as we approached half time, Tyrone had a goal chance that crashed off the crossbar and from the clearane Kildare added a point through a Mark Donnelln 45.

Tyrone added a point from a similar score before Jimmy Hyland fired over withe goal at his mercy as The Lililes led at the break 0-8 to 0-4.


Scorers: Kildare, Daniel Flynn 0-3, Jimmy Hyland 0-2, Paul Cribbin 0-2, Paddy Woodgate 0-2 (mark), Mark Donnellan 0-2 (45, free), Darragh Kirwan 0-1.

Tyrone, Conn Kilpatrick 1-0, Darren McCurry 1-3 (1 free), Paul Donaghy 0-2 (free), Niall Morgan 0-1 (45), Richard Donnelly 0-1.


KILDARE: Aaron O'Neill; Mick O'Grady cpt, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Tony Archbold, James Murray, Daragh Ryan; Aaron Masterson, Kevin Flynn; Con Kavanagh, Ben McCormack, Paul Cribbin; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland. Subs: Alex Beirne for Con Kavanagh (49 minutes); Fergal Conway for Paul Cribbin (55 minutes); Darragh Ryan for Ben McCormack (55 minutes); Jack Sargenet for Daragh Ryan (61 minutes);


TYRONE: Niall Morgan; Cormac Monroe, Rory Brennan, Frank Burns; Niall Sudden, Johnny Monroe, Conor Meyler; Padraig Mac an Ultaigh, Conn Kilpatrick; Darragh Canavan, Conor McKenna, Nathan Donnelly; Darren McCurry, Brian Kennedy, Paul Donaghy. Subs: Richard Donnelly for Padraig Mac an Ultaigh (44 minutes); Cathal McShanne for Conor McKenna (53 minutes); Ben McDonnell for Paul Donaghy (55 minutes);


REFEREE: Martin McNally, Monaghan.

