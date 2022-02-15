Upcoming Kildare underage football and hurling fixtures announced

Kildare underage football and hurling fixtures announced
Wednesday February 16
Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 2
Venue: Castlemitchell GFC, Castlemitchell V St Nicholas 19:30, Ref: Ryan Moran
Venue: Athy, Athy V Carbury 19:30, Ref: Barry Moore
Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 3
Venue: Johnstownbridge, Balyna V Ellistown 19:30, Ref: Fergus Devereux
Venue: Kill, Kill V Kilcock 19:30, Ref: Jack O Connell
Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 4
Venue: Murphy Memorial Park, O'Tooles V Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: Stephen Foley
Venue: Rathcoffey, St Edwards V Cappagh 19:30, Ref: Peter Farrell
Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 5
Venue: St Kevin's, St Kevin's V Confey GAA 19:30, Ref: John Mc Loughlin
Thursday February 17
Croí Laighean U15 Hurling League Division 1
Venue: Cappagh, St Cocas V Celbridge 19:30, Ref: Thomas Smyth
Croí Laighean U15 Hurling League Division 2
Venue: EOCC Donore, Éire Óg Corra Choill V St. Laurence's GAA 19:30, Ref: Anthony
Herbert
Venue: Kill, Kill V Western Gaels 19:30, Ref: Jason Corcoran
Saturday February 19
Croí Laighean U15 Hurling League Division 1
Venue: Coill Dubh, Coill Dubh V Leixlip 15:45, Ref: Donnacha Dowling
Venue: Maynooth, Maynooth V Naas 15:45, Ref: Killian Jones
Croí Laighean U15 Hurling League Division 2
Venue: Ardclough, Ardclough V Clane 15:45, Ref: Declan Peppard
Croí Laighean U15 Hurling League Division 3
Venue: Naas, Naas V Maynooth 15:45, Ref: Raymond Kelly
Venue: Sallins, Sallins V Confey GAA 15:45, Ref: Eamonn Kelly
Venue: Broadford, Broadford V Moorefield 15:45, Ref: Fergus Devereux
Croí Laighean U15 Hurling League Division 4
Venue: Round Towers GFC, Round Towers V Sallins 15:45, Ref: David Coady
Venue: Ros Glas, Ros Glas V Sarsfields 15:45, Ref: Ken Doyle
Venue: Celbridge, Celbridge V Two Mile House 15:45, Ref: Padraic O Malley
Sunday February 20
Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 1
Venue: Sarsfields GAA, Sarsfields V Naas 14:00, Ref: Paraic Mc Givern
Venue: Round Towers GFC, Round Towers V Milltown 14:00, Ref: Colm Kearney
Venue: St Laurence's, St. Laurence's V Celbridge 14:00, Ref: Niall Colgan
Venue: Maynooth, Maynooth V Raheens 14:00, Ref: Liam Herbert
Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 2
Venue: Seán Tierney Park, Aylmer Gaels V Newtown Gaels 14:00, Ref: Paul Donnelly
Venue: Two Mile House GAA, Oliver Plunketts V Clane 14:00, Ref: Billy O Connell
Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 3
Venue: Sallins, Sallins V Eadestown 14:00, Ref: Jack O Connell
Venue: Leixlip, Leixlip V Moorefield 14:00, Ref: Eamonn Kelly
Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 4
Venue: Ballykelly, Abbey Rangers V Celbridge 14:00, Ref: Frank Delaney
Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 5
Venue: Kilcullen, Kilcullen V Naas 14:00, Ref: Owen Murphy
Venue: Rathangan, Rathangan V Maynooth 14:00, Ref: Sham Moran
Wednesday February 23
Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 2
Venue: Carbury, Carbury V Aylmer Gaels 19:30, Ref: Alan Lagrue
Croí Laighaen U17 Football League Division 3
Venue: Moorefield, Moorefield V Sallins 19:30, Ref: Eoghan Fitzpatrick
Venue: Eadestown, Eadestown V Balyna 19:30, Ref: Henry Barrett
Venue: Paddy Martin Memorial Park , Ellistown V Kill 19:30, Ref: David Houlihan
Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 4
Venue: Cappagh, Cappagh V Athgarvan 19:30, Ref: PJ Cummins
