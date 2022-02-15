Search

15 Feb 2022

Upcoming Kildare underage football and hurling fixtures announced

Kildare underage football and hurling fixtures announced

Kildare underage football and hurling fixtures announced

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

15 Feb 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Wednesday February 16

Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 2

Venue: Castlemitchell GFC, Castlemitchell V St Nicholas 19:30, Ref: Ryan Moran

Venue: Athy, Athy V Carbury 19:30, Ref: Barry Moore

Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 3

Venue: Johnstownbridge, Balyna V Ellistown 19:30, Ref: Fergus Devereux

Venue: Kill, Kill V Kilcock 19:30, Ref: Jack O Connell

Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 4

Venue: Murphy Memorial Park, O'Tooles V Sarsfields 19:30, Ref: Stephen Foley

Venue: Rathcoffey, St Edwards V Cappagh 19:30, Ref: Peter Farrell

Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 5

Venue: St Kevin's, St Kevin's V Confey GAA 19:30, Ref: John Mc Loughlin

Thursday February 17

Croí Laighean U15 Hurling League Division 1

Venue: Cappagh, St Cocas V Celbridge 19:30, Ref: Thomas Smyth

Croí Laighean U15 Hurling League Division 2

Venue: EOCC Donore, Éire Óg Corra Choill V St. Laurence's GAA 19:30, Ref: Anthony
Herbert

Venue: Kill, Kill V Western Gaels 19:30, Ref: Jason Corcoran

Saturday February 19

Croí Laighean U15 Hurling League Division 1

Venue: Coill Dubh, Coill Dubh V Leixlip 15:45, Ref: Donnacha Dowling

Venue: Maynooth, Maynooth V Naas 15:45, Ref: Killian Jones

Croí Laighean U15 Hurling League Division 2

Venue: Ardclough, Ardclough V Clane 15:45, Ref: Declan Peppard

Croí Laighean U15 Hurling League Division 3

Venue: Naas, Naas V Maynooth 15:45, Ref: Raymond Kelly

Venue: Sallins, Sallins V Confey GAA 15:45, Ref: Eamonn Kelly

Venue: Broadford, Broadford V Moorefield 15:45, Ref: Fergus Devereux

Croí Laighean U15 Hurling League Division 4

Venue: Round Towers GFC, Round Towers V Sallins 15:45, Ref: David Coady

Venue: Ros Glas, Ros Glas V Sarsfields 15:45, Ref: Ken Doyle

Venue: Celbridge, Celbridge V Two Mile House 15:45, Ref: Padraic O Malley

Sunday February 20

Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 1

Venue: Sarsfields GAA, Sarsfields V Naas 14:00, Ref: Paraic Mc Givern

Venue: Round Towers GFC, Round Towers V Milltown 14:00, Ref: Colm Kearney

Venue: St Laurence's, St. Laurence's V Celbridge 14:00, Ref: Niall Colgan

Venue: Maynooth, Maynooth V Raheens 14:00, Ref: Liam Herbert

Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 2

Venue: Seán Tierney Park, Aylmer Gaels V Newtown Gaels 14:00, Ref: Paul Donnelly

Venue: Two Mile House GAA, Oliver Plunketts V Clane 14:00, Ref: Billy O Connell

Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 3

Venue: Sallins, Sallins V Eadestown 14:00, Ref: Jack O Connell

Venue: Leixlip, Leixlip V Moorefield 14:00, Ref: Eamonn Kelly

Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 4

Venue: Ballykelly, Abbey Rangers V Celbridge 14:00, Ref: Frank Delaney

Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 5

Venue: Kilcullen, Kilcullen V Naas 14:00, Ref: Owen Murphy

Venue: Rathangan, Rathangan V Maynooth 14:00, Ref: Sham Moran

Wednesday February 23

Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 2

Venue: Carbury, Carbury V Aylmer Gaels 19:30, Ref: Alan Lagrue

Croí Laighaen U17 Football League Division 3

Venue: Moorefield, Moorefield V Sallins 19:30, Ref: Eoghan Fitzpatrick

Venue: Eadestown, Eadestown V Balyna 19:30, Ref: Henry Barrett

Venue: Paddy Martin Memorial Park , Ellistown V Kill 19:30, Ref: David Houlihan

Croí Laighean U17 Football League Division 4
Venue: Cappagh, Cappagh V Athgarvan 19:30, Ref: PJ Cummins

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media