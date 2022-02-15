This weekend's Kildare U20 football league fixtures announced
2022 U20 Football League Div. 1
Venue: Sarsfields, Sarsfields V Naas 12:00, Referee: Eoghan Fitzpatrick
Venue: Celbridge, Celbridge V Balyna 12:00, Referee: Fergus Devereux
Venue: Maynooth, Maynooth V Athy 12:00, Referee: Liam Herbert
2022 U20 Football League Div. 2
Venue: Ballymore Eustace, Oliver Plunkett V Carbury 12:00, Referee: Billy O Connell
Venue: Moorefield, Moorefield V St. Laurence 12:00, Referee: Colm Kearney
Venue: Kilcullen, Kilcullen V Sallins 12:00, Referee: Owen Murphy
2022 U20 Football League Div. 3
Venue: Rathcoffey, St. Edwards V Rathangan 12:00, Referee: Michael Behan
Venue: Eadestown, Eadestown V Round Towers 12:00, Referee: Matthew Redmond
Venue: Confey, Confey V Leixlip 12:00, Referee: Eamonn Kelly
ABOVE: (Back row) Sinn Féin TDs Patricia Ryan, Réada Cronin, David Cullinane, with Lisa Brett, Catriona Doyle. (Bottom) Una Keightley, Alyssa Reeves, Seán Keightley, Eddie Brett and Amanda Reeves.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.