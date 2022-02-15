In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Special 12 page pull-out supplement to mark Naas hurlers All-Ireland succes, not to be missed.
Lilies head to Omagh and a date with All-Ireland champions Tyrone - we preview the big game, red Hand to pose another major test.
Tom Murphy gets his due reward after being awarded GAA President's Annual Presitgious Award.
Kildare fall to late Kerry scoring spree in AHL - report, reaction and comment.
Neasa Dooley gets Kildare off to a flying start in Lidl League - report and reaction.
We preview this weekend's game between Kildare and Cork as Littlewood's Camogie League gets under way.
National Boxing titles for Newbridge Boxers.
Motorsport: Topcon extend partnership with Naas man James Roe.
Richard Maloney new Head Coact with Cill Dara Crusaders.
Golf: all the results from the Fairways.
Picture Special: Girls Firday Night Lights Blitz at Cill Dara RFC.
Girls rugby participation continues to rise and rise.
Newbridge come from behind again to defeat Wexford in Leinster League Division 2A.
Dogs: Vixen out-foxes her rivals at Newbridge Stadium.
Racing: Mark Walsh and JP McManus in tremendous winning form.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
