11 Feb 2022

Over €5 million in funding announced for Kildare sport

Fianna Fáil TD for Kildare North, James Lawless, has welcomed the announcement of a bumper Sports Capital grant for Kildare. 

11 Feb 2022 12:47 PM

Earlier today, Minister for Sport Jack Chambers announced a record €150 million in funding for local sports clubs across the country with €5,405,906 in grants to be allocated to Kildare. 

The Sports Capital and Equipment Programme is the primary vehicle for Government support for the development of sports and recreation facilities and the purchase of non-personal sports equipment throughout the country.

Welcoming the announcement today, Deputy Lawless commented: "I’m delighted to see such a strong investment in grassroots sports from this Government, and particularly happy to see such a strong investment in the county. I’ve been engaging closely with both Minister Chambers and local clubs to ensure the best possible outcome for Kildare. It is great to see crowds back at big sporting events in recent weeks but our key focus is to get as many people participating as possible."

The level of funding will be a record allocation for Kildare and grassroots sport.

“I'm delighted to see such a strong focus in supporting grassroots sport in communities. Volunteer clubs in towns and villages across the county will be able to deliver really important projects aimed at improving participation across the board, providing enhanced facilities for clubs with strong female participation and supporting clubs active in disadvantaged communities. It reflects Government’s ongoing support to sport during the pandemic as it emerges from the challenges of the past two years," he added.

"It also reflects the funding challenges facing clubs across the country and the vital role that sport plays in supporting community and individual wellbeing, a role that came into sharp focus during the pandemic."

Deputy Lawless also stated that that he has been advised by Minister Chambers that hat all unsuccessful applicants will be given the opportunity to appeal the Department’s decision and information in this regard will be made available to them by the Department.

You can find the allocation of funds here https://bernarddurkan.com/2022/02/11/sports-capital-grant-allocations-kildare-11th-february-2022/ 

