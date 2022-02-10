Search

10 Feb 2022

Six Nations: Kildare's Joey Carbery starts for Ireland against France

Johnny Sexton ruled out with a hamstring injury

Joey Carbery

Joe Carbery

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

10 Feb 2022 12:49 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Athy's Joey Carbery has been named in the Ireland team to take on France on Sunday, following the withdrawal of Johnny Sexton who picked up a hamstring injury in training yesterda.

Carbery starts at out-half and is partnered by Jamison Gibson Park at half-back.  The centre partnership of Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose continues in midfield.

The back three is made up of Hugo Keenan at fullback and Mack Hansen and Andrew Conway on the wings.

James Ryan will captain the side and is joined at lock by Tadhg Beirne.  The backrow sees Caelan Doris at six, Josh van der Flier at seven and Jack Conan at No.8 with Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong completing the front row.

Iain Henderson, Robbie Henshaw and Jack Carty are added to the replacements for this week and join Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray.

Ireland v France will be televised live by VIRGIN (ROI) and ITV (NI).

IRELAND: Hugo Keenan; Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose,  Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen; Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson Par; Andrew Porter, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan Captain; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Jack Carty, Robbie Henshaw.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media