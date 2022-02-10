Kildare Ladies team named to take on Wexford

Grace Clifford, captain Kildare Ladies
Kildare Ladies manager, Sean Finnegan, an and his management team have named their team for Sunday's opening round in the Lidl NFL Div 3 B game away to Wexford. The team reads as follows:
KILDARE v Wexford: Dervla McGinn (Maynooth); Claire Nugent (Sallins), Laoise Lenehan (Kill), Fiona Troute (Athy); Hazel McLoughlin (Eadestown), Lara Gilbert (Kildangan Nurney), Mia Doherty (Leixlip); Aoife Rattigan (Cappagh), Grace Clifford cpt (Eadestown), Roisin Forde (Maynooth), Lara Curran (Milltown), Claire Sullivan (Carbury); Neasa Dooley (Athy), Orlaith Sullivan (Carbury), Sarah Munnelly (Confey).
Subs: Rowen O'Hara (Celbridge); Gemma Hartnett (Sarsfields); Gillian Wheeler (St Laurence's); Haley McCormack (Sallins); Lauren Burke (Naas); Lauren Murtagh (Milltown); Lia Reilly (Sallins); Mary Hulgraine (Moorefield); Mikaela Burke (Two Mile House); Molly Cassidy (Sarsfields); Niamh Sinnott (Monasterevin); Rachel Cribbin (Balyna); Serena Dowdall (Carbury); Shauna Kendrick (Sarsfields); Sydney Sheridan (Kilcullen).
Daniel Flynn of Kildare in action against Brendan McCole of Donegal during the AFL Division 1 match between Donegal and Kildare at MacCumhaill Park, Donegal. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.