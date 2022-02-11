Changes for Kildare ahead of next home Allianz league fixture

Amid some heavy criticism following Kildare's opening game in the AFL against Kerry, Hon Treasurer, Alan Dunney informed the Co. Board meeting in Naas GAA, that a lack of ticket scanners from Croke Park, coupled with a huge attendance was partly the cause that led to the game being delayed for 15 minutes.

“Croke Park have promised increased number of scanners for future games” he informed delegates and that should alleviate the problems.”

Mr Dunney also said that it was Kildare GAA Executive who decided to open the gates and to allow fans in due to the big numbers.

Confey delegate, Mary Baker, said she felt the car park in front of St Conleth's Park, should have been closed but was told but that is not something Kildare GAA can do, stating it is up to the local Gardaí. However one would have expected that it would have been raised by the Co. Board.

Chairman, Mick Gorman, said “it was a big game but that we will learn from the experience.”

Croke Park, the meeting was also informed, estimated 1,000 U16s would attend the game, free of charge, while in fact there was in excess of 3,000 U16s in attendance.

Croke Park have also informed all counties that U16s will now be charged €5 for pre-booked tickets.

No matter what way one looks at it, it was certainly unsatisfactory, thankfully there was no mishaps but playing 'pass the parcel' after the event is, to say the least, a little bit condescending.