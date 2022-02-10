Search

10 Feb 2022

Comment: Lilies left to wonder what might have been

Comment: Lilies left to wonder what might have been

Daniel Flynn of Kildare in action against Brendan McCole of Donegal during the AFL Division 1 match between Donegal and Kildare at MacCumhaill Park, Donegal. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

10 Feb 2022 4:00 PM

Email:

tommy.callaghan@leinsterleader.ie

Allianz Football League Division 1

Donegal 2-11

Kildare 1-9

Anyone looking at the final score line of Sunday's clash between Donegal and Kildare might say, ah ye, more or less what you would expect. However the reality of the situations is much different. Have no doubt Kildare were put under the cosh, especially in that opening half but two goals conceded late in that period put the visitors under considerable pressure.

At that stage they had lost Kevin Feely to injury, and while Michael Murphy had also vacated the Donegal premises at that stage, it looked like The Lilies would have a very difficult second period.

However the reality of the situation is somewhat different, in fact it is a whole lot different as Glenn Ryan's boys dominated for long periods of that second half, cut the deficit back to three points and then failed to take chances, good chances, both from frees and open play, to close in on Donegal who soaked up an amount of pressure before finally getting out of their own half and firing over a few late points to pull clear.

Donegal vs Kildare: Talking Points

For the big Kildare contingent this was a difficult one; one can only wonder what if.

What if Kildare had converted, in particular three wides within two minutes that would have drawn them level.
But having said that, Kildare did look vulnerable at times in the opening half; looked ragged, out of sorts and seemed to be chasing from early on.

But having said that this is work in progress have no doubt about that; and a lot of work, acknowledged by manger Ryan at that. Life in Division 1 was also going to tough and a big learning curve for a lot of the younger players in particular; there are no magic wands out there, even for the Kildare magical management team; they are learning also but in Division 1 time is not in abundance; the margins are tight; the difference between winning and losing are small.
The Lilies need to learn from this one, and learn quickly at that!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media