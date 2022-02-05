Naas CBS take Bro Bosco Cup and Leinster PPS 'A' title

Naas CBS had to withstand a mighty Maynooth SLS late comeback but desesrvedly lifted the Bro Bosco Cup and the Leinster PPS 'A' title at St Conleth's Park this afternoon.

A goal from Maynooth's Jack Murnane in the 62 minute left just one point separating the sides but it was Naas who held out to take the title.

Maynooth got off to a mighty start and while Naas CBS opened the scoring with a MacPartlin free, Maynooth hit back with a fine goal from Luke Jennings, Sean O'Sullivan added a point and the boys from the north of the county led 1-1 to 0-1 after just four minutes.

Gradually Naas CBS hit back and by the 18 minute had leveled up at 1-2 to 0-5.

The sides exchanged points before Niall Dolan edged Naas CBS in front to leave the half time score reading Naas CBS 0-7 Maynooth SLS 1-3.

The second half saw Naas lift their game and dominated for long periods pushing the lead out to four points with ten minutes remaining. Maynooth hit back with two Sean Haven points but white flags from Niall Dolan and Gavin Thompson had the lead back to four before Jack Murnan hit that late goal but it was not enough as Naas won on final scoreline of Naas CBS 0-14 Maynooth SLS 2-7.

Scorers: Naas CBS, Niall Dolan 0-3, David MacPartlin 0-3 (feee, two 45s), Gavin Thompson 0-3 (free, mark), Dara Crowley 0-2 (1 free), Sean Broderick 0-2, Jack McKevitt 0-1.

Maynooth SLS, Luke Jennings 1-1 (mark), Jack Murnane 1-0, Sean O'Sullivan 0-3 (1 free) Sean Hwwe 0-2 (2 frees), Jack Murnane 0-1.

NAAS CBS: David MacPartlin (Raheens); Tim Ryan (Naas), Charlie Murphy (Naas), Cian Boran (Eadestown); Rob Fitzgerald (Naas), Fionn Tully (Raheens), Jack McKevitt (Raheens); Daire Guerin (Naas), Dara Crowley (Raheens); Sean Broderick (Ballymore Eustace), Niall Dolan (Raheens), Fionn Cooke (Raheens); Cold Dalton (Sallins), Gavin Thompson (Raheens), Kevin Cummins (Naas). Subs: Daniel Lenihan (Naas) for Rob Fitzgeral (54 minutes).

MAYNOOTH SLS: (Maynooth unless stated) Jack Egan; Evan Moriarty (Rathcoffey), Cian O'Neill, Rory Byrden; Dan Farrell, Dan O'Meara, JP Heslin (Rathcoffey); Conor Whyte, Daragh Finnegan (Celbridge); Ciaran Flanagan Jack Murnane, Sean O'Sullivan (Kilcock); Sean Hever Paddy Mahoney, Luke Jennings (Blackhall Gaels). Subs: Sean Mahon for Conor Whyte (11 minutes); James Dolan (Celbridge) for Daragh Finnegan (46 minutes).

REFEREE: Darren Bracken, Laois.