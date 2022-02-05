Search

05 Feb 2022

Naas CBS take Bro Bosco Cup and Leinster PPS 'A' title

Maynooth late fight back comes up just short

Leinster Schools Final

Maynooth SLS SeanMahon make a great block kon Naas CBS Sean Broderick in the Leinster Schools 'A' final at St Conleth's Park this afternoon. Photo: Michael Anderson

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

05 Feb 2022 2:37 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Naas CBS had to withstand a mighty Maynooth SLS late comeback but desesrvedly lifted the Bro Bosco Cup and the Leinster PPS 'A' title at St Conleth's Park this afternoon.

A goal from Maynooth's Jack Murnane in the 62 minute left just one point separating the sides but it was Naas who held out to take the title.

Maynooth got off to a mighty start and while Naas CBS opened the scoring with a MacPartlin free, Maynooth hit back with a fine goal from Luke Jennings, Sean O'Sullivan added a point and the boys from the north of the county led 1-1 to 0-1 after just four minutes.

Gradually Naas CBS hit back and by the 18 minute had leveled up at 1-2 to 0-5.

The sides exchanged points before Niall Dolan edged Naas CBS in front to leave the half time score reading Naas CBS 0-7 Maynooth SLS 1-3.

The second half saw Naas lift their game and dominated for long periods pushing the lead out to four points with ten minutes remaining. Maynooth hit back with two Sean Haven points but white flags from Niall Dolan and Gavin Thompson had the lead back to four before Jack Murnan hit that late goal but it was not enough as Naas won on final scoreline of Naas CBS 0-14 Maynooth SLS 2-7.

Scorers: Naas CBS, Niall Dolan 0-3, David MacPartlin 0-3 (feee, two 45s), Gavin Thompson 0-3 (free, mark), Dara Crowley 0-2 (1 free), Sean Broderick 0-2, Jack McKevitt 0-1.

Maynooth SLS, Luke Jennings 1-1 (mark), Jack Murnane 1-0, Sean O'Sullivan 0-3 (1 free) Sean Hwwe 0-2 (2 frees), Jack Murnane 0-1.

NAAS CBS: David MacPartlin (Raheens); Tim Ryan (Naas), Charlie Murphy (Naas), Cian Boran (Eadestown); Rob Fitzgerald (Naas), Fionn Tully (Raheens), Jack McKevitt (Raheens); Daire Guerin (Naas), Dara Crowley (Raheens); Sean Broderick (Ballymore Eustace), Niall Dolan (Raheens), Fionn Cooke (Raheens); Cold Dalton (Sallins), Gavin Thompson (Raheens), Kevin Cummins (Naas). Subs: Daniel Lenihan (Naas) for Rob Fitzgeral (54 minutes).

MAYNOOTH SLS: (Maynooth unless stated) Jack Egan; Evan Moriarty (Rathcoffey), Cian O'Neill, Rory Byrden; Dan Farrell, Dan O'Meara, JP Heslin (Rathcoffey); Conor Whyte, Daragh Finnegan (Celbridge); Ciaran Flanagan Jack Murnane, Sean O'Sullivan (Kilcock); Sean Hever Paddy Mahoney, Luke Jennings (Blackhall Gaels). Subs: Sean Mahon for Conor Whyte (11 minutes); James Dolan (Celbridge) for Daragh Finnegan (46 minutes).

REFEREE: Darren Bracken, Laois.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media