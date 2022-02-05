Kildare make two changes for clash with Donegal

Glenn Ryan and his management team have named their team to play Donegal on Sunday in Round 2 of the AFL Division 1 at Ballybofey, throw-in 2.30 and the side shows two changes from the that started, and drew, with Kerry last weekend.
Carbury goalkeeper, Aaron O'Neill, gets the no. 1 shirt while Athy's Kevin Feely starts at midfield. Mark Donnellan is on the bench, but Kevin O'Callaghan, misses out due to inuryl
KILDARE v Donegal: Aaron O'Neill; Mick O'Grady, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Jack Sargent, James Murray, Tony Archbold; Kevin Feely, Kevin Flynn; Padraic Tuohy, Paul Cribbin, Ben McCormack; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland.
Subs: Mark Donnellan, Daragh Ryan, Paddy McDermott, David Hyland, Con Kavanagh, Fergal Conway, Mike Joyce, Aaron Masterson, Eoghan Lawless, Neil Flynn, Brian McLoughlin.
