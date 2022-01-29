Search

30 Jan 2022

Naas CBS book their spot in Leinster PPS decider

Tuallmore have no answer in second half onslaught

Naas CBS book their spot in Leinster PPS decider

Naas CBS Gavin Thompson turns clear of the challenging Luke Bourke Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

29 Jan 2022 9:26 PM

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Naas CBS advanced to the final of the Leinster PPS 'A' semi-final with a fine win over Coláiste Choilm Tullamore at Edenderry this afternoon and a meeting with Maynooth in the final next weekend.

And while the Kildare side were well worth their win, the final score line is somewhat flattering.

On a day with a strong wind blowing down the field it was Tullamore who had that benefit in the opening half, but a goal from Colm Dalton in the 22 minute was the decisive score in the opening half and while Tullamore led at the break 0-8 to 1-3, the writing was on the wall.

A goal directly from the throw-in at the start of the second half from man-of-the-match Niall Dolan sent Naas on their way and really from there on there was only going to be one result.

Naas CBS went on to hit six goals in total with Raheens man, Niall Dolan hitting a magical four of those.

Final score: Naas CBS 6-8 Coláiste Choilm Tullamore 0-11

Scorers: Naas CBS, Niall Dolan 4-0, Colm Dalton 1-1, Jack Taaffe 1-0, Kevin Cummins 0-2 ( frees), Gavin Thompson 0-3 (2 frees).


Coláiste Choilm Tullamore, Harry Plunkett 0-5 (4 frees) Dara McDaid 0-2, Catha Ryan 0-1 (45), Luke Bank 0-2, Joel Troy 0-1 (free).

NAAS: David MacPartlin (Raheens); Tim Ryan (Naas), Charlie Murphy (Naas), Daniel Lenihan (Naas); Rob Fitzgerald (Naas), Fionn Tully (Raheens), Jack McKevitt (Raheens); Fionn Cooke ; (Raheens); Dara Crowley (Raheens); Sean Broderick (Ballymore Eustace); Colm Dalton (Sallins), Jack Taaffe (Raheens); Niall Dolan (Raheens), Kevin Cummings (Naas), Gavin Thompson (Raheens). Subs:


COLAISTE CHOILM TULLAMORE: Pat Grennan; Ben Heffernan, Diarmuid Finnernan, Jack Daly; Sam Burke;Sam Burke, Cathal Ryan, Daire McDaid; Joel Troy, Cillian Martin; Luke Burke, Niall Durlong, Dan Burke; Jack Donnolly, Harry Plunkett, Rob Gallagher. Subs: Gavin Hand for Jack Daly (22 minutes), Dan Ravenhill for Jack Connolly (46 minutes), Jack Kelly for Cillian Martin (46 minutes), Ryan Conway for Luke Bourke (52 minutes), Sean Rhatigan for Niall Furlong (57 minutes).

REFEREE: Seamus Mulhare.

