Limestone Lad Hurdle the highlight at Naas on Sunday

Naas Racecourse stages an excellent eight-race card on Sunday afternoon with a host of Graded action at the track. The first race gets underway at 12.40pm and the final event is at 4.10pm.

The ground at the track is currently Good to Yielding and there are showers forecast throughout racing.

The highlight of the action is the opening contest of the day, the Naas Racecourse Business Club Novice Chase – a Grade Three with a €30,000 prize fund.

Cheltenham Festival hero Vanillier has yet to scale the same heights over fences, but does boast winning form at the track. He does have to concede weight to his rivals, which include a quartet from Willie Mullins’ yard. En Beton made a stylish success on chasing debut last time out, whilst Stattler cruised to victory at Fairyhouse when last seen. Noble Yeats needs to build on a couple of below par efforts, whilst Stratum completes the Mullins foursome. Run Wild Fred won the Troytown on his penultimate start and was not disgraced in Grade One company last out when second to stable companion Fury Road. However, preference is for another Gordon Elliott runner Farouk D’alene who was second in a Grade One at Limerick in December, but looks open to more progress.

The other highlight on the card is the €28,500 Limestone Lad Hurdle (1.40PM) over two miles. The Grade Three event features the exciting Saint Felicien who made a winning debut for Gordon Elliott at Gowran Park in November and now takes the step into open company. This will be no easy task but he is a fascinating runner along with Petit Mouchoir who was a well-beaten last of six at Leopardstown in December, but is in much calmer waters here.

The Willie Mullins-trained Whiskey Sour has questions to answer following his fifth at Fairyhouse last time out, whilst both Felix Desjy and Darasso need to discover their best form to be involved. With that in mind, Wolf Prince is taken to come out on top. Third to the classy Darver Star last time out, that was a run back in the right direction and he makes appeal here.

Willie Mullins looks to hold the trump cards in the Maiden Hurdle at 3.10pm with two interesting runners. The Nice Guy makes his debut over hurdles following two smooth wins in bumper events at Fairyhouse and Leopardstown, whilst Ramillies was highly tried in bumpers last term and looks a fascinating player if taking to hurdling.

Naas Selections

12.40pm Farouk D’alene

1.10pm Regina Dracones

1.40pm Saint Felicien

2.10pm Champion Green

2.40pm Evergreen And Red

3.10pm The nice Guy

3.40pm Womalko

4.10pm Santonito