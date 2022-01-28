Masita Ireland extends sponsorship of GAA All-Ireland Post-Primary Competitions

Cumann Lúthchleas Gael have announce that sportswear supplier Masita Ireland have extended their sponsorship of the GAA All-Ireland Post-Primary Competitions for a further three years.

Masita have sponsored the Championships since 2012. An official GAA licensee since 2009, the Meath-based teamwear brand manufacture sportswear at their Kells facility.

Commenting on Masita’s extended contract as sponsors for the All-Ireland Competitions, Uachtarán Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Larry McCarthy said: “Masita and the GAA have a long relationship working together to help the development of our schools nationwide and thanks to their sponsorship of our Post-Primary schools’ competitions, Masita have a great relationship with a large number of schools across the country too.

“I laud Masita’s support of what are very important competitions for the Association. Many players come through the post-primary ranks before going on to represent both club and county at adult level.”

Commenting on the new agreement, Des & Catriona Smith of Masita Ireland said: “As an Irish family-run business, everyone at Masita Ireland is delighted to extend our relationship with the GAA through the sponsorship of the GAA All Ireland Post-Primary Schools Competitions.

“Having been involved with schools for a number of years as a supplier of teamwear, we know the commitment and passion that pupils, teachers, mentors and parents have for these great competitions.

“We hope this continued partnership will help to extend and develop further relationships with more post-primary schools around Ireland and we would like to wish the very best of luck to all schools in the All-Ireland competitions.”

The GAA and Comhairle na Iarbhunscoile are also announcing that the Masita GAA All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools Croke Cup and the Masita GAA All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools Hogan Cup will be played in Croke Park on St. Patrick’s Day, 17th March 2022.

Further fixtures, results and news updates on Masita GAA All-Ireland Post Primary Competitions are available on http://www.gaa.ie/postprimaryschools/