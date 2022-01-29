Kildare v Kerry: Five players make League debut for Lilies

Ben McCormack, named on the Kildare team to take on Kerry this Sunday
Glenn Ryan and his management team have announced their team this morning (Saturday) for Kildare's opening round of the Allianz Football League (Division 1) tomorrow, when they take on Kerry in St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, a game that throws-in at 1.45.
The team sees no less than five players making their League debut for Kildare including Tony Archbold (Celbridge), Jack Sargent (Eadestown), Kevin O'Callaghan (Celbridge), Padraig Tuohy (Eadestown) and Paddy Woodgate (Raheens).
Meanwhile Jack O'Connor has named a very strong Kerry side for the game that includes the two Clifford brothers.
KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Mick O'Grady, Shea Ryan, Ryan Houlihan; Jack Sargent, James Murray, Tony Archbold; Kevin O'Callaghan, Kevin Flynn; Padraig Tuohy, Paul Cribbin, Ben McCormack; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Jimmy Hyland.
KERRY: Shane Murphy; Dan O'Donoghue, Jason Foley, Tom O'Sullivan; Paul Murphy,Tadhg Morley, Gavin White; Sean O'Shea, Adrian Spillane; Micheal Burns, Paudie Clifford, Dara Moynihan; Killian Spillane, David Clifford, Paul Geaney.
