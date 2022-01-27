Search

28 Jan 2022

Kildare footballer Niall Kelly graduates from the Jim Madden GPA Leadership Programme

Niall Kelly with GPA CEO Tom Parsons and the programme facilitator Martin Kelly.

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

27 Jan 2022 8:01 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@iconicmedia.ie

Kildare footballer Niall Kelly was among those who recently graduated from the Jim Madden GPA Leadership Programme.

The Athy man completed the programme that has been designed to develop groups of inter-county players from Hurling, Camogie and Gaelic football with the necessary skills, motivation and experience to become real leaders in the community. 

The tailored programme sees students paired with a professional life coach with whom they work to address their individual development needs. Participants will gain skills which they can draw on in their personal, sporting and professional lives. 

The programme has been made possible through the support of Michael Madden and his family who have dedicated this project and curriculum to the memory of their late father Jim, who was a tireless grassroots GAA and community activist in Tipperary.

Niall is among over 200 inter-county players who have benefitted from the programme since it began 8 years ago.

