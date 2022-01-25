Search

25 Jan 2022

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

25 Jan 2022 11:13 AM

Naas hurlers march on to All-Ireland decider after defeating Tuairín of Mayo. Full report, picture coverage and reaction from the big game.

As Kildare prepare to their opening game in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League with Kerry the visitors to Newbridge, we look ahead to the seven game programme; talk with Manager Glenn Ryan and check out on the early season from from the boys from The Kingdom.

Kildare hurlers continue to experiment and lose out to Westmeath in the Kehoe Cup.

Naas CBS book a semi-final spot against Tullamore after defeating Marist College; Maynooth SLS get the better of Scoil Mhuire, Clane in cracking semi-final.

Big day for Newbridge College in the Senior Girls Hockey Cup final this weekend, we look ahead.

Rugby: Naas unbeaten run comes to an end at Templeville Road; Newbridge RFC go down to league leaders Palmerstown.

Racing: The Very Man wins for Jessica, Sean O'Keeffe and owner Rob Kearney.

Greyhounds: Emily quickest as Robert records a double at Newbridge Stadium.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.

