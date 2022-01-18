Kildare name side for Laois clash in OBC semi final

Mark Donnellan named for his first game with Kildare in 2022 in clash with Laois on Wednesday
Glenn Ryan and his management team have named their line-up for Wednesday night's clash with Laois in the semi-final of the O'Byrne Cup, the game throws-in at 7.30 in Dr Cullen Park, Carlow.
KILDARE v Laois: 1 Mark Donnellan; 2 David Randles, 3 Mike Joyce, 4 Tom Harrington; 5 David Hyland, 6 James Murray, 7 Tony Archbold; 8 Liam Power, 9 Tadhg Hoey; 10 Davy O'Neill, 11 Eoghan Lawless, 12 Kevin Flynn; 13 Paddy Woodgate, 14 Daniel Flynn, 15 Jimmy Hyland.
16 Tom Kinsella 17 Jack Sargent 18 Mick O'Grady 19 Ryan Houlihan 20 Kevin O'Callaghan 21 Paul Cribbin 22 Aaron Masterson 23 Con Kavanagh 24 Ben McCormack 25 Mikey McGovern 26 Padraic Tuohy 27 Fergal Conway
