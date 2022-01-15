Clonbullogue defeat Kilcullen to take Leinster Junior Club title

Kilcullen Ciaran Melinn turns in field as Clonbullogue Harry Judge provides some cover during the AIB Leinster Junior Football Club Championship Final.Photo: Sean Brilly
Elation for Clonbullogue, heartbreak for Kilcullen in today's Leinster Club JFC final at Newbrige where the Offaly champs proved that goals win games, scoring three in the opening half and two in the send.
Kilcullen fought from eight point down early on get it back to three at the break (3-0 to 1-4).
In a ding-dong battle, amid some very controversial decisions, Clonbulloge fought off a spirit Kilcullen fight back, two late goals getting them over the line.
Final score: Clonbulloge 5-3 Kilcullen 1-10.
Scorers: Clonbullogue, Keith O'Neill 2-1, Sean Foran 1-1, Jamie Guing 1-1, Joe Foran 1-0.
Kilcullen, Darren Barker 0-6 (5 frees); Dave Marshall 0-3 (1 free), Jake Murphy 1-0, Dan Coughlan 0-1.
KILCULLEN: Cormac Barker; Cian Creaton, Fran Shortt, Jack Cooley cpt.; Tim Carey, Graham Lavin, Thomas Hickey; Ciaran Melinn, Darren Barker; Paul Bell, Dan Coughlan, Jake Murphy; Ciaran O'Brien, Dave Marshall, Sean Knight. Subs: Jamie Lambe for Jake Murphy (46 minutes); Seand McMahon for Dave Marshall (50 minutes); Jamie Buckley for Thomas Hickey (58 minutes); Seamus Pembroke for Paul Bell (61 minutes).
CLONBULLOGUE: Cian Corcoran; David Dempsey, Jamie Quinn, Shane Furey; Eddie Bennett, Ian Curry, Thomas Morrissey; Jack McEvoy, Peter Bennett; Sean Foran, Keith O'Neill, Shane O'Brien; Jamie Guing, Daryl Quinn, Ruairi O'Neill. Subs: Eoin McEvoy for David Dempsey (28 minutes); Joe Foran for Ruairi O'Neill (35 miutes); James Byrne for Thomas Morrissey (43 minutes); Darragh Hickey for Daryl Quinn (53 minutes);
REFEREE: Keith O'Brien, Westmeath.
