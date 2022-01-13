Kildare name team to take on Carlow

Danial Flynn, named at full forward for this evening's O'Byrne Cup clash against Carlow
Kildare have made a number of changes from the side that defeated Longford last Sunday, for this evening's O'Byrne Cup (Round 2) clash with Carlow which throws in at 7.30 in Dr Cullen Park, Carlow.
KILDARE: Tom Kinsella; David Randles, Michael Joyce, Ryan Houlihan; David Hyland, James Murray, Darragh Malone; Kevin O'Callaghan, Kevin Flynn; Davy O'Neill, Paul Cribbin, Padraig Tuohy; Paddy Woodgate, Daniel Flynn, Eoghan Lawless.
Aaron O'Neill, Liam Power, Jack Sargent, Mick O'Grady, Tom Harrington, Shea Ryan, Daragh Ryan, Jimmy Hyland, Shane O'Sullivan, Brian McLoughlin, Adam Steed.
