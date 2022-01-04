Change of time for Kildare's O'Byrne Cup opener

Kildare's opening game of the O'Byrne Cup this Saturday, January 8, has been changed to a 1 pm throw-in.
Westmeath provide the opposition and the change will give fans the opportunity to attend both Kildare's opening game and the Naas v Kilmacrud Crokes, AIB Leinster Club Football final which throws-in at 5 pm in Croke Park.
