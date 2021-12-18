Kildare GAA: Naas dig deep to book Leinster final spot

Aaron Murphy of Shelmaliers looks on as Paul McDermott of Naas is tackled by Aidan Cash, centre, and Andre O’Brien of Shelmaliers during the AIB Leinster GAA Football Senior Club Championship Semi-Fin
Naas booked their place in the AIB Leinster Club SFC final after a pulsating game at Croke Park this afternoone. It was a game dominated for long periods by Shemalieres of Wexford but even when things looked extremely dodgy for the Kildlare champs, they kept at it, a goal from Daragh Kirwan got them back in it and then Eamonn Callaghan stepped forward to convert vital frees to force extra time at 1-11 apiece, that after playing for all of 10 minutes with 14 men.
Naas, having gotten out of jail then opened a three point lead through Callaghan (2) and Brian Byrne to lead at half time in extra time by two.
That went out to three, Shemaaliers got it back to one before Dermot Hanafin found the net and Naas were on their way.
Final score: Naas 2-13 Shemaliers 1-13 after extra time.
Scorers: Naas, Luke Griffin 0-2, Eamonn Callaghan 0-6 (5 frees), Darragh Kirwan 1-2, Dermot Hanafin 1-0, Sean Cullen 0-1, Brian Byrne 0-2, Brian Kane 0-1, Paddy McDermott 0-1.
Shelmaliers Glen Malone 0-5 (5 frees), Ross Banville 1-0, Aaron Murphy 0-3, Jody Donohue 0-1, Conor Hearne 0-1, Eoghan Nolaln 0-1, James Cash 0-1, Brian Malone 0-1.
NAAS: Jack Rodgers; Brian Kane, Pat Sullivan, Sean Cullen; Tom Browne, Brian Byrne, Paddy McDermott; Eoin Doyle, Conor McCarthy; Shane Bergin, Eamonn Callaghan, Luke Griffin; Darragh Kirwan, James Burke, Paul McDermott. Subs: Brian Stynes for Tom Browne (blood sub); Jack Cleary for Shane Bergin (half time); Catha Day for Sean Cullen (37 minutes); Derot Hanafin for Luke Griffin (42 minutes); Colm Joyce for Paul McDermott (48 minutes); Jack McKevitt for Sean Sullivan (57 minutes); Ailin McDermott (on for red card in extra time);
SHELMALIERS: Craig McCabe; Andre O'Brien James Cash, Graham Staples; Ross Banville, Brian Malone, Simon Donohue; Glen Malone, Aidan Cash; Sean Keane Caroll, Aaron Murphy, Jody Donohue; Eoghan Nolan, Padraig O'Leary, Conor Hearne. Subs: Mark Power for Aidan Cash (43 minutes); Eoin Doule for Padraig O)'Leary (49 minutes); Kyle Rooche for Mark Power (62 miutes); Corey Lawlor for Aaron Murphy (66 minutes); Eoghan Nolan for Padraig O'Leary (89 mimutes).
REFEREE: Seamus Mulhare, Laois.
