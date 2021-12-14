Search

14 Dec 2021

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Historic win for Naas hurlers as they advance to Leinster Club IHC decider after brilliant victory over Kilkenny champions, Glenmore. Report, reaction, comment from the big game.

Brave effort by Maynooth hurlers comes up just one point short.

Kildare GAA Convention: No Roses but all is rosy in the Kildare Garden (Tommy Callaghan);

A look head to a massive Saturday as Naas footballers take on their Wexford counterparts for a place in the Leinster Club SFC decider.

Kilcock and Kilcullen footballers bid to reach intermediate and junior provincial finals.

Rugby: Naas record another big win in the AIL while Newbridge take out unbeaten top-of-the-table Coolmine; estensive reports on both games.

Book Review: Grassroots - Stories from the Heart of the GAA ... including the day Niall Quinn made his Eadestown debut, followed by a three-goal penalty salvo that did not go down too well with the opposition.

Racing: Maynooth's Sean Davis on the mark at Dundalk.

Greyhounds: Spooky Julie breaks the ray in impressive fashion at Newbridge.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader, in the shops now.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media