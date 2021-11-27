Search

27 Nov 2021

Kildare to face winners of Louth and Carlow in Leinster

2022 Leinster Senior Football Championship draw made



Kildare manager, Glenn Ryan

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Glenn Ryan's Kildare will face the winners of Carlow and Louth in the quarter final of the 2022 Leinster Senior Football Championship. Carlow of course are managed by former Kildare selector Niall Carew, who will have Ronan Joyce (Naas man  and this season's Ballymore Eustace manager)  as one of his coach/ selectors. Louth will have no less a man than Mickey Harte as their manager again come next season.

The provincial draw was made on Saturday afternoon and resulted in the following:

Round 1:
    Louth     v     Carlow
    Laois      v     Wicklow
    Offaly     v     Wexford


Quarter Finals:
    Dublin     v     Offaly / Wexford
    Meath     v     Laois / Wicklow
    Kildare    v     Louth / Carlow
    Westmeath     v     Longford.

The semi final draw will take place following the completion of the quarter finals

