String of successes for talented Kildare Pitch and Putt Player

A few weeks ago we included a profile of Chrissie Byrne (Ryston) who achieved so much in her career as a Pitch and Putt competitor and has done so much for the ladies game. It is truly inspirational the focus and skill that players such as Chrissie possess.

For those of you who are not familiar with the competitive side of pitch and putt, Chrissie is one of the top ranking players in the country and has been recognised internationally for her talent.

With the end of the season upon us, we want to continue to recognise some of fantastic, skillful players who have graced us with their exhibitions over the years.

One such player is Frank Ryan (Athgarvan) one of the most well-known names in the sport who has competed with the best of them.

A recent chat with Frank reveals his memories of where he started and where he is today. One of the most respected players in our game.

“In 1988 I took up Pitch and Putt after I finished playing soccer. I joined McDonagh Pitch and Putt club and have been playing for 34 years.”

Achievements over this period included Kildare County Senior, Strokeplay and matchplay winner;

Leinster senior matchplay winner twice;

Leinster senior Strokeplay winner;

All-Ireland Strokeplay winner;

All-Ireland/ Leinster inter County winner with kildare;

Leinster/ Inter County winner with Dublin;

All Ireland over 55s senior winner twice;

All army senior matchplay and Strokeplay winner;

Curragh Command senior matchplay and Strokeplay winner.

In total Frank has won 27 scratch cups and was 3rd in the Irish Open.

“In 2014 I was honoured to be a part of the Ireland team to play against Catolonia at the Lloret de Mar course.

“Over the past years I've been playing and really enjoyed representing my club, Athgarvan Pitch and Putt club, meeting some great people in the game. My hopes for the future of pitch and putt is that it keeps growing, it's a great sport with great people playing it and great people running and maintaining our beautiful courses.”

Frank is one of many who have excelled at the sport and we do hope to include many more familiar names who have done so much for the sport. Without them, Pitch and Putt would not be where it is today.