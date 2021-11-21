Kildare GAA: Davy Burke returns to Sarsfields

Davy Burke
Davy Burke has been conformed (not surprisingly) as Sarsfiels new senior football manager.
Davy managed The Sash to success in 2019 before leaving, after just one season, to take charge of Wickow county seniors.
The former Kildare U20 All-Ireland successful manager was hot favourite to return to the former champions although it is understood he had a lot, not surprisngly, many offers both from within and outside of the Kildare, having failed to land the Kildare senior manager's position.
No word if his tenture is just for one year as of yet!
