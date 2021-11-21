Late, late Naas goal gets Kildare champs over the line

Naas Eamonn Callaghan spins away from the tackling Tullamore defense during the AIB Leinster Gaa Club Championship
A goal in the 64 minute of the game saw Naas advance to the next round of the Leinster Club SFC in dramatic fashion at St Conleth's Park, this evening.
Naas looked to be on thier way leading by two at the second water breatk but two goals inside a minute from Ciaran Egan and Johnny Moloney put Tullamore ahead by two with 52 minutes on the clock.
Back came Naas with a pointed free from Eamonn Callaghan before that dramatic ending.
Darragh Kirwan's initial shot was blocked by keeper Corey White but as the clerance was being made Kirwan managed to get a hand to it and force it to the net to win by the narrowest of margins. Kirwan once again was the man of the match scoring 2-4, all from play.
Final score: Naas 2-11 Tullamore 2-7.
Naas now play Blessington in the quarter final in two weeks time.
Scorers:
Naas Daragh Kirwan 2-4, Eamonn Callaghan 0-5 (4 frees), Brian Kane 0-1, Paddy McDermott 0-1.
Tullamore, Johnny Moloney 1-2 (1 free), Diarmuid Egan 1-2, Kieran Egan 1-0, Harry Plunkett 0-1, Luke egan 0-1, Nigel Bracken 0-1.
NAAS: Jack Rodgers; Brian Kane, Paul Sullivan, Conor McCarthy; Tom Browne, Brian Byrne, Paddy McDermott; Eoin Doyle, Jack Cleary; Colm Joyce, Eamonn Callaghan, Paul McDermott; Darragh Kirwan, James Burke, Sean Cullen. Subs: Luke Griffin for Paul McDermott (38 minute); Brian Stynes for Conor McCarthy (38 minutes); Cathal Daly for Eoin Doyle (46-48 minute).
TULLAMORE: Corey White; Ciaran Burns, Declan Hogan, Paul McConway; Kevin O'Brien, Johnny Moloney, Oisin Keenan Martin; Michael Brazil, Aaron Leavy; Harry Plunkett, Diarmuid Egan,Ciaran Egan; Luke Egan, Luke Plunkett, Nigel Bracken. Subs: Ciaran Egan for Tom Furlong (half time); Michael Feeney for Kevin O'Brien (45 minutes); Shne Dooley for Harry Plunkett (58 minutes); Jay Sheerin for Ciaran Burns (61 minutes).s
REFEREE: Berry Tiernan, Dublin.
