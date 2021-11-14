Kildare Ladies new manager announced

Sean Finnegan, new Kildare Ladies manager
Following on from recent media speculation, Kildare LGFA executive committee wish to confirm that they will be proposing Sean Finnegan and his backroom team for the Kildare LGFA intermediate management team for 2022 at an upcoming county board meeting this Thursday. A full statement will be released following Thursday's county board meeting.
The All-Ireland winning boss announced last month he would be stepping down from his Westmeath role after a successful lthree years.
