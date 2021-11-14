Search

14/11/2021

Kildare GAA: Naas hurlers make it three-in-row

Celbridge put it up big time to the hot favourite

Kildare GAA: SHC

Naas Sean Gainey races clear from the chasing Gerry Keegan Celbridge during the UPMC Senior Hurling Championship Final

Reporter:

Tommy Callaghan

Email:

tommy@leinsterleader.ie

Naas are the Kildare senior hurling champions for the third time in a row but had to fight all the way to finally get the better of a very game Celbride side who led throughout the first half and only lost the lead in the 51 minute to a Simon Lacey goal.

Celbridge led at the brek 1-6 to 0-6.

However it was the brillilant free-taking of Jack Sheridan that proved the  difference,  the Naas hit a dozen points, many for huge distances and in the end that  was the  difference  between the teams.

Scorers: Naas Jack Sheridan 0-12 (7 frees, 65), Simond Laceyy 1-1, Brian Byrne 0-1 (free), James Burke 0-1, Kevin Aherne 0-1.

Celbridge, Gerry Keegan 0-7 (6 frees), Conor Treacy 1-1, Pat Leahy 0-2, SamWhite 0-1, Mrk maloney 0-1, Aron Doran 0-1.

NAAS: Cormac Gallagher; John McKeon, Richard Hogan, Kevin Kelleher; Kevin Whelan, Ross Kelly, Rian Boran; Sean Gainet, Simon Leacy; Kevin Aherne, Brian Byrne cpt., Conor Dowling; Jack Sheridan, James Burke, Shane Ryan. Subs: Conor Dowing for Shane Ryan (24 minutes); Conor Gormley for Kevin Kelleher (half time); Jeff Keane for Kevin Aherne (45-53 minutes); Jeff Keane for cathal Dowling (60 minutes); Mark Nevin for Conor Dowling (64 minutes).


CELBRIDGE: Mick Crowley; Patrick Curtin jt cpt, Tom Finnerty, Aidan Ó Riain; Kevin Murphy, Mark Moloney, Aaron Doran; Fergal Conway jt cpt, Billy White; Jamie Connolly, Pat Leahy, Sam White; Gerry Keegan, Niall O'Regan, Conor Treacy. Subs: Alan Goss for Billy White (35 minutes); Andy Shanagher for Jamie Connolly (41 minutes); Colman O'Donovan for Sam White (47-57).


REFEREE: Killian Jones.

 

