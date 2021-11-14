Kildare GAA: Naas hurlers make it three-in-row

Naas Sean Gainey races clear from the chasing Gerry Keegan Celbridge during the UPMC Senior Hurling Championship Final
Naas are the Kildare senior hurling champions for the third time in a row but had to fight all the way to finally get the better of a very game Celbride side who led throughout the first half and only lost the lead in the 51 minute to a Simon Lacey goal.
Celbridge led at the brek 1-6 to 0-6.
However it was the brillilant free-taking of Jack Sheridan that proved the difference, the Naas hit a dozen points, many for huge distances and in the end that was the difference between the teams.
Scorers: Naas Jack Sheridan 0-12 (7 frees, 65), Simond Laceyy 1-1, Brian Byrne 0-1 (free), James Burke 0-1, Kevin Aherne 0-1.
Celbridge, Gerry Keegan 0-7 (6 frees), Conor Treacy 1-1, Pat Leahy 0-2, SamWhite 0-1, Mrk maloney 0-1, Aron Doran 0-1.
NAAS: Cormac Gallagher; John McKeon, Richard Hogan, Kevin Kelleher; Kevin Whelan, Ross Kelly, Rian Boran; Sean Gainet, Simon Leacy; Kevin Aherne, Brian Byrne cpt., Conor Dowling; Jack Sheridan, James Burke, Shane Ryan. Subs: Conor Dowing for Shane Ryan (24 minutes); Conor Gormley for Kevin Kelleher (half time); Jeff Keane for Kevin Aherne (45-53 minutes); Jeff Keane for cathal Dowling (60 minutes); Mark Nevin for Conor Dowling (64 minutes).
CELBRIDGE: Mick Crowley; Patrick Curtin jt cpt, Tom Finnerty, Aidan Ó Riain; Kevin Murphy, Mark Moloney, Aaron Doran; Fergal Conway jt cpt, Billy White; Jamie Connolly, Pat Leahy, Sam White; Gerry Keegan, Niall O'Regan, Conor Treacy. Subs: Alan Goss for Billy White (35 minutes); Andy Shanagher for Jamie Connolly (41 minutes); Colman O'Donovan for Sam White (47-57).
REFEREE: Killian Jones.
