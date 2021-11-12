Kildare GAA: Mark Scanlon new Towers boss

Mark Scanlon
New managerial appointments are coming thick and fast these days and the latest in Kildare where Round Towers who have just appointed Mark Scanlon as their new senior football manager, succeeding Glenn Ryan.
Mark has a wealth of experience having enjoyed a great playing career, he is part of Brian Flanagan's U20 Kildare management team and will be a real bonus to his native club at Round Towers
