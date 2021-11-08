Kildare's Ronan Joyce joins Niall Carew in Carlow

Ronan Joyce
Niall Carew, Manager of Carlow senior footballers has enlisted Naas player and the present Ballymore Eustace football manager, Ronan Joyce, to his backroom team.
Heading into his second season in charge of Carlow, Niall Carew will have Joyce as coach and selector for the coming season.
Ronan Joyce has managed and coached Naas CBS over the past few years when they captured the Leisnter title and has since took charge of Ballymore, leading them to the intermediate football championship final this year,losing out to Kilcock in the replay on Saturday last.
