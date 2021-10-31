Kildare GAA: Ballymore hit back to force replay

The IFC final between Kilcock and Ballymore will go to a replay following a dramatic ending that saw Ballymore score 1-1 in the dying minutes to force a replay.
Kilcock led at the break by one but dominated the second half opening up a four point lead with five minutes remaining. However a Simon Murphy goal and a precious point from the boot of Shane Barrett forced a replay which will probably be played next weekend.
In the end Kilcock will no doubt feel they left this behind them but full credit to Ballymore who battled to the end.
Final score: Kilcock 0-12 Ballymore Eustace 1-9
Kilcock, Shane O'Rourke 0-2, Findlay Nairn 0-1, Daragh McArdle 0-3, David Duke 0-1, Daniel Courtney 0-4, Chris McCarthy 0-1.
Ballymore Eustace, Simon Murphy 1-5 (2 frees), Shne Barrett 0-2, Sean Broderick 0-1, Caolan Halpin 0-1.
KILCOCK: Ciaran Heneghan; Luke Sheridan, Mark Durkan, Sean Eves; David Duke, Sean Maguire, Daniel Courtney; Jason Gibbons, Cormac Divilly; Daragh McArdle, Sean O'Sullivan, Chris McCarthy; Shane O'Rourke, Shane Farrell, Findlay Nairn. Subs: Eoghan Mulhall for Sean O'Sullivan (37 minutes); Paul O'Brien for Chris McCarthy (58 minutes).
BALLYMORE EUSTACE: Tommie Archbold; Kevin Kelleher, Mark Barrett, Joe Broderick; Sean Broderick,Michael Stewart Byrne, Tadhg Barrett; Shane Barrett, Brian Crowe; Caolan Halpin, Simon Murphy, David McAtamney; Charlie Litton, Gareth Clarke, Niall O'Neill. Subs: Ben Noone for Tadhg Barrett (42 minutes): Liam Crowe for Niall O'Neill (46 minutees); Stephen Dwyere for David McAtamney (46 minutes); Tadhg Grace for Sean Broderick (52 minutes);.
REFEREE: Kieran Harris.
The Auld Shebeen IFC final 2021
Kilcock 0-00 Ballymore Eustace 0-00.
Manguard Plus MFC 'D' final 2021
Kill 0-00 Abbey Rangers 0-00.
