In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Newcomers Naas, and Sash boys, set up final head-to-head.
Sarsfields show their bottle, Celbridge fold;
Naas back on centre stage, thirty years on;
A look ahead to the IFC, the JFC finals along with the two SHC semi finals this weekend.
Comment: Reform agenda takes a battering as delegates reject new format;
Glenn Ryan and his backroom formally approved as new Kildare senior management team;
Confey are crowned SHL champions;
Newbridge College brings home the Junior Cup silverware;
Golf: all the results from the Fairways;
Pitch and Putt: Marvellous action in Shortgrass Scramble;
Kilcullen's Chrissie Byrne's incredible achievements;
Soccer: Clane United take Donnelly Cup after penalty shoot out;
Round up of all the League action, along with all the results, fixtures and up-to-date KDFL tables.
All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader ... in the shops now.
