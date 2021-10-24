Kildare GAA: Much drama as Sarsfields clinch final spot

Brry Coffey, Sarsfields
Sarsfields won a dramatic Joe Mallon Motors SFC semi final at St Conleth's Park, this afternoon, coming from behind to win by four points against Celbridge who led by two points with ten minutes to go.
Three late points from Sarsfields and a goal in time added saw Padraig Brennan's boys over the line and a date with Naas in two weeks time, after a dramatic game.
Sarsfields had led by two at the break but went two behind with ten minutes to go but only scored one more point as Sarsfields came storming back to book their final spot
Scorers: Sarsfields, Shane Doyle 0-3 (2 frees), Ben McCormack 0-3, Calum Bolton 1-0, Barry Coffey 0-2, Con Kavanagh 0-1, Tadhg Hoey 0-1, Dan Nea 0-1 (free), Shea Ryan 0-1.
Celbridge, Aaron Brown 0-5 (mark, 2 frees), Fergal Conway 0-1, Paddy Brophy 0-3, David Hughes 0-1, Kevin O'Callaghan 0-1,
SARSFIELDS: Patrick O'Sullivan; Tom Aspell, Shea Ryan, Colm Harnett; Darragh Ryan, Con Kavanagh, Ciaran Aspell; David Shalvey, Tadhg Hoey; Ben McCormack, Barry Coffey, Conor Hartley; Dan Nea, Shane Doyle, Alan Smith. Subs: Cian Byrne for Darragh Ryan (half time); Cian Costigan for David Shalvey (38 minutes); Karl Hartley for Conor Hartley (43 minutes); Callum Bolton for Alan Smith (46 minutes).
CELBRIDGE: Shane McNamara; Dean O'Donoghue, John Costello, Tony Archbold; Kevin Flynn, Mick Konstantin, Paddy Brophy; Patrick Wall, Fergal Conway; Liam O'Flynn, Niall O'Regan, Conor Plunkett; David Hughes, Aaron Brown, Mick O'Grady. Subs: Kevin O'Callaghan for Patarick Wall (half time); John Clarke for Tony Archbold (45 minutes); Gerry Keegan for Liam O'Fynn (50 minutes); Daragh Arcdhbold (52 minutes); Brian Flnn for David Hughes (52 minutes).
REFEREE: Liam Herbert.
