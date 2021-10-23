Kildare GAA: Naas through to SFC after empathic win

Darragh Kirwan
It has been a long time coming but Naas are finally back in a county senior final after an emphatic eight point win over Maynooth in the Joe Mallon Motors SFC semi final at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon, bridging a gap that goes all the way back to 1991, the last time they reached the decider.
On a day with no shortage of rain and strong wind, Naas led at the break 0-11 to 1-6, the Maynooth goal coming from Cathal McCabe, but with the strong wind on their backs the boys from the county town were in a really strong position and despite Maynooth firing everything at them at the start of the second half, Naas eventually pulled clear with a goal from Paul McDermott the icing on the cake.
Darragh Kirwan was magnificent for the winners with seven points from play, while Eamonn Callaghan also put on another top class display raising six white flags.
Naas await the winner of the second semi final, Sarsfields v Celbridge.
Full report and reaction in Tuesday's Leinster Leader.
Scorers: Naas, Darragh Kirwan 0-7, Eamonn Callagan 0-6 (3 frees), Paul MlcDermott 1-0, Dermot Hanafin 0-2, Brian Kane 0-1, JamesBurke 0-1.
Maynooth, Cathal McCabe 1-1, Danny O'Sullivan 0-3, Neil Flynn 0-2 (45, free), Darren Maguire 0-1, Jonathan Flattery 0-1, Ruadhan Ó Giolláin 0-1.
NAAS: Jack Rogers; Brian Kane, Paul Sullivan, Conor McCarthy; Tom Browne, Brian Byrne, Paddy McDermott; Eoin Doyle, Jack Cleary; Dermot Hanafin, Eamonn Callaghan, Sean Cullen; Darragh Kirwan, James Burke,Paul McDermott. Subs: Colm Joyce for Sean Cullen (43 minutes); Luke Griffin for Dermot Hanafin (53 minutes); Brian Stynes for Tom Browne (56 minutes); Shane Bergin for James Burke (60 minutes); David Gahan for Paul McDermott (60 minutes).
MAYNOOTH: Odhran Cussin; Eoin Donnellan, Conor Lynch, Darragh Hurley; Cathal McCabe, Darren Maguire, Neil Flynn; John McAndrew, Callum McCabe; Sean Higgins, Niall O'Sullivan, Danny O'Sullivan; Jonathan flattery, Mark Donnellan, Fionn Ó Giolláin. Subs: Kevin Dunne for John McAndrew (half time); Ruadhan Ó Giolláin for Sean Higgins (half time); Philip Murphy for Jonathan Flattery (50 minutes)
REFEREE: Nial Colgan.
