Players take charge in Naas led by Eoin Doyle

Eoin Doyl to lead Naas management team for the remainder of the season
Eoin Doyle is to head up a player-led new Naas management team following the parting of ways with senior manager Paul Kelly last week.
In a very unusual step, the experienced county captain has been named in a press release from the club PRO, Sharon Murphy, this Monday morning.
Naas take on Maynooth in the SFC semi final this weekend.
