Kildare GAA: weekend results to date

Joe Mallon Motors SFC quarter final
Naas 0-21 Carbury 1-11;
Athy 0-00 Celbridge 0-00.
The Auld Shebeen IFC quarter final
Ballymore Eustace 1-18 Nurney 1-5;
Leixlip 1-12 Ballyteague 1-9;
Kilcock 0-00 St Kevin's 0-00.
Tom Cross Transport JFC quarter final
Kilcullen 1-11 Athgarvan 1-3;
Robertstown 0-00 Grangenolvan 0-00.
2021 UPMC JHC semi final
Maynooth 2-14 Coill Dubh 1-9;
Broadford 0-00 Naas.
2021 UPMC IHC semi final
Naas 0-00 Kilcock 0-00;
Maynooth 0-00 Moorefield.
