Kildare Ladies: Results and Championship fixtures

Senior Results
Moorefield 2-4 St Laurences 6-13
Maynooth 1-12 Sarsfields 0-11
Leixlip 2-20 Confey 4-14.
Intermediate
Naas 2-10 Kill 0-8
Junior A
Rathangan 2-5 Cappagh 2-21
Junior B
Ballymore 5-15 Athy 2-12
Milltown 2-13 Raheens 1-16
Two Mile House 5-20 Round Towers 0-2
Junior C
Sallins 8-29 Ellistown 0-7
Raheens (2) 7-11 Sarsfields (2) 2-12
St Laurences (2) 2-11 Naas (2) 3-6
Adult championship Semi finals:
Semi finals and relegation games to be played next Saturday October 2.
Senior
Sarsfields v Leixlip
Eadestown v St Laurences
Senior relegation with the two losers relegated.
Moorefield v Suncroft
Confey v Carbury
Intermediate
Balyna v Kilcock
Kilcullen v Naas
Intermediate relegation
Clane v Monasterevin
Junior A
Na Fianna v Rathangan
Celbridge v Cappagh
Junior B
Raheens v Round Towers
Two Mile House v Milltown
Junior C
Sallins v St Laurences 2
Raheens 2 v Rathcoffey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.