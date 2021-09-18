Kildare seeking new Ladies manager

David Moynihan
Kildare Ladies County Board have announced that Daniel Moynihan will be stepping down from his role as Intermediate Football Manager.
Daniel was appointed Manager in November 2017 has driven this team to new heights year after year, 2020 saw the team unbeaten in Division 3 of the NFL but unfortunately, they were unable to complete the league due to Covid 19. Earlier this year they reached the final of the NFL and narrowly missed out on a place in the final of the TG4 Intermediate All Ireland Championship.
Kildare LGFA would like to express their upmost gratitude to Daniel and his backroom team of Nicolas, Ronan, Steve, Con, Shane, Bernie & Melissa for their hard work and dedication to Kildare over the last few years and we wish them all the very best in the future.
