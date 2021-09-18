Kildare GAA: Friday and Saturday club resulsts

2021 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship - Group C
Clane 3-15 Confey 1-9;
St. Laurence's 1-12 Castledermot 0-11.
2021 Joe Mallon Motors Senior Football Championship - Group D
Raheens 3-12 Clogherinkoe 0-18.
Round Towers 1-11 Moorefield 1-9.
2021 The Auld Shebeen Athy Intermediate Football Championship - Group A
Ballymore Eustace 2-20 Ellistown 1-7;
Leixlip 5-13 Caragh 2-11.
2021 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group A
Grangenolvin 1-15 Ballykelly 3-5.
2021 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group B
Robertstown 5-18 Castlemitchell 0-6.
2021 Tom Cross Transport Junior Football Championship Group A
Kilcullen 0-00 Rathcoffey 0-00.
