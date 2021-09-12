Kildare GAA: Sunday's club results

Joe Mallon Motors SFC, Group B, Round 2
Johnstownbridge 2-12 Athy 0-11.
Joe Mallon Motors SFC, Group D, Round 2
Moorefield 1-10 Clogherinkoe 0-13.
UPMC SHC, group B, Round 2
Coill Dubh 1-19 Clane 0-16;
Éire Óg Corrachoill 1-19 Leixlip 0-17.
UPMC SHC, group A, Round 2
Naas 5-32 Ardclough 2-12;
Celbridge 1-19 Confey 1-14.
The Auld Sheebeen Athy IFC, Group B
Sallins 4-16 Rathangan 0-11;
Kilcock 0-11 Monasterevan 1-6.
The Auld Shebeen Athy IFC, Group C
Nurney 1-17 Milltown 1-6.
