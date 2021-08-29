Search our Archive

29/08/2021

Kildare GAA: SHC weekend results

Big wins for Naas and Celbridge

Kildare GAA: SHC weekend results

Coill Dubh Johnny Byrne pushes his way past the challenge of EireOg Corrachoill Kevin Connor in the UPMC SHC, Group B, Round 1 game at St Conleth's Park. Picture: Sean Brilly

The UPMC Senior Hurling Championship got under way on Friday evening when county champions, Naas, took on Confey at Celbridge Headquarters.

The game ended with a comprehensive win over the boys from the county town as they step up their chase for three senior titles in a row.

On Saturday, it was the turn of the other two teams in Group A when Celbridge and Ardclough went into battle in a local derby that usually serves up a ding-dong battle. Not so on this occasion as Celbridge dominated from start to finish.

The second game on Saturday, at St Conleth's Park, saw Coill Dubh continue with their big improvement as the season progresses, with a comprehensive victory over Éire Óg Corrahoill.

The final game in Round 1 (Group B) of the SHC takes place this afternoon, Sunday, in Group when Clane take on Leixlip at 2pm, followed by the SHL Division 2 2021 final between Naas and Maynooth.

The EMS Copiers SFL Division 2 final between Ballymore Eustace and Kilcullen throws-in at 6 pm, also at St Conleth's.

UPMC SHC, Round 1

Group A: Naas  4-21 Confey 0-9; Clane 0-00 Leixlip 0-00.

Group B: Celbridge 2-22 Ardclough 0-12; Coill Dubh 1-21 Éire Óg Corrachoill 0-13. 

Sport

