Kildare GAA: Sunday's SFC and IFC results

SUNDAY August 15
Joe Mallon (Renault) Motors SFC, Preliminary Round
Maynooth 3-9 aet Moorefield 1-14;
Johnstownbridge 3-8 Raheens 0-12;
Sarsfield 1-24 Clane 1-14.
The Auld Shebeen (Athy) IFC, Preliminary Round
Leixlip 2-13 Nurney 1-6;
Monasterevan 4-8 Suncroft 0-9;
Rathangan 0-00 Straffan 0-00.
Woodie’s Heros campaign ambassadors Una Keenan (event organiser), Aishling Carroll (event organiser), DaisyMae Earley and Alison Early, pictured in the Woodie's store in Naas. PIC: AISHLING CONWAY
