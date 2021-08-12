Kildare Ladies name side for Leinster semi final

Kildare centre half back Lara Gilbert
Kildare Ladies manager, Daniel Moynihan, and his selectors have announce their team for Sunday's TG4 Intermediate Ladies semi final, against Westmeath, Parnell Park, Dublin, throw-in 2 pm.
The team reads:
KILDARE v Westmeath: Dervla McGinn (Maynooth); Claire Sullivan (Carbury), Laoise Lenehan (Kill), Shauna Kendrick (Sarsfields); Lauren Murtagh (Milltown), Lara Gilbert (Kildangan/Nurney), Erica Burke (Thomas Davis); Siobhan O'Sullivan (Eadestown), Grainne Kenneally (Eadestown); Ciara Wheeler (St Laurence's), Lara Curran (Milltown), Grace Clifford (Eadestown); Gillian Wheeler (St Laurence's), Neasa Dooley (Castledermot), Aoife Rattigan (Cappagh).
Subs: Rowen O'Hara (Celbridge); Molly Aspell (Kilcullen); Mia Doherty (Leixlip); Ellen Dowling (Suncroft); Caoimhe Fagan Hynes (Kilcock); Mikaela McKenna (Nas Fianna); Hazel McLoughlin (Eadestown); Nanci Murphy (Kilcullen); Claire Nugent (Sallins); Fiona Troute (Athy); Orlaith Sullivan (Carbury); Roisín Byrne (Sarsfields); Triona Duggan (Suncroft).
