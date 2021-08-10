10/08/2021

In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Kildare Ladies advance to All-Ireland semi final following excellent win over Leitrim.

Wins for Naas, Ardclough, Confey and Celbridge as the UPMC SHC gets under with Preliminary Round; we report on all the action.

Tom Cross JFC begins with games in both groups; reports and picture coverage.

A look ahead to this week's Joe Mallon Renault SFC and The Auld Shebeen Athy IFC Preliminary Rounds are down for decision.

Kildare GAA Kellogg's Cúl Camps continue, we carry picture coverage from two of the popular Camps.

Picth and Putt: Chrissy Byrne crowned National Matchplay champion for the sixth time, full report and picture coverage.

Golf: Clane Captain's Prize Special; along with Cill Dara Captain's and results from the fairways.

Royal Curragh's Ella Kenny (7) to represent her club in Invitational Flogas Champion of Champions in Tulfarris.

Weekly report from Newbridge Dog Trace.

A look back to all the Kildare Racing News of the week.

In soccer, the KDFL continues as Sallins are too strong for Clane United in Division 1; extensive coverage of the KSFL Sneior Division Focus; plus all the up-to-date tables; fixtures and results of the week.

Athletics: National Juvenile Championships held in Tullamore; full report of all the winners; report from the recent Belfast Meet and a look ahead to the National League.

All that and much more in this week's Leinster Leader Sport ... in the shops now.

