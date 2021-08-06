06/08/2021

Search our Archive

Kildare Ladies take on Leitrim for a place in the semi-final

Ballinasloe the venue for vital clash

Kildare Ladies name team for opening championship clash

Kildare's Neasa Dooley, top scorer this season

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterleader.ie

TG4 All Ireland Intermediate Quarter-Final: Kildare v Leitrim, Ballinasloe   

Leitrim topped Group 2 with wins over Clare and Fermanagh to book a safe passage to the quarter-finals.  

They’ll face Kildare in the last eight, with the Liliwhites coming through in second place behind Laois in Group 3.  

A four-point victory over Roscommon in Round 1 was good enough for Kildare and Neasa Dooley has been in excellent form, with 2-8 to date in Championship 2021.  

Leitrim’s Laura O’Dowd is her county’s leading scorer with 2-2 – and this should be an intriguing tie between two teams who will harbour genuine title ambitions.  

It’s Clare or Westmeath in the semi-finals for the winners of this tussle.  

KILDARE (v Leitrim): D McGinn; C Sullivan, L Lenehan, S Kendrick; L Murtagh, L Gilbert, E Burke; S O’Sullivan, G Kenneally; C Wheeler, L Curran, G Clifford (capt.); G Wheeler, N Dooley, A Rattigan.  

LEITRIM (v Kildare): M Monaghan; R Rooney, S Tighe, S McCartan; C Tyrell, C Owens (capt.), A Cornyn; A Heslin, V Egan; L O’Dowd, M Guckian, A Le Guen; L Fox, A Clancy, R McHugh.  

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group